Six Charged in Pakistan Over Murder Of Infant On Faith Healer's Orders

Police in Pakistan’s Punjab Province have arrested six people in connection with the murder of an infant girl, including the father of the victim, after a faith healer allegedly advised the group to kill the toddler.

Police in Sargodha say others arrested in the case include the victim’s grandmother and aunt on the father’s side of the family.

They are alleged to have slit the infant girl’s throat after a faith healer told them their family was being disturbed by ghosts because of the girl.

Police spokesman Muhammad Sarfaraz said the faith healer was “on the run” and was being sought by authorities on December 3.

Dawn newspaper reported the mother of the victim has filed a case seeking divorce.

She also told the newspaper that the faith healer had previously harmed her daughter.

Based on reporting by dpa and Dawn.com