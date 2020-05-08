Six Pakistani Security Personnel Killed In Roadside Bomb Attack

Six Pakistani security personnel, including an officer, were killed in a roadside bomb attack near the South Asian nation’s border with Iran.



Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said May 8 that the security forces were returning from patrolling duty when an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their reconnaissance vehicle.



The ISPR statement said the incident happened 14 kilometers from Pakistan’s border with Iran in the Kech district within the Balochistan Province. One officer and five soldiers were killed in the attack.



No group so far claimed responsibility for the blast.



Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and most volatile province, bordering both Afghanistan and Iran.

It is home to ethnic Baloch separatists as well as several sectarian groups in the area. Parts of the province are also believed to be the sanctuaries of the Afghan Taliban.

Bombings in the region have killed dozens of Pakistani officers and citizens over the past year.