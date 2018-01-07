One Dead, One Injured In 'Hand Grenade' Blast Near Stockholm Subway Station

Swedish police say one person has died and another has been slightly injured following a blast outside a metro station in a Stockholm suburb.

A man in his 60s died after succumbing to injuries sustained when he apparently picked up an object off the ground that exploded, police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson said on January 7.

A 45-year-old woman also sustained injuries to her face.

The explosion took place just outside the Varby Gard subway station in Huddinge, a residential district that is part of greater Stockholm.

Olsson, the police spokesman, said police had not established what caused the blast, but local media reported that the explosive device was a hand grenade.

He also said there was nothing to suggest that the blast was terror-related.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, Reuters and AP





