One Dead, One Injured In 'Hand Grenade' Blast Near Stockholm Subway Station
Swedish police say one person has died and another has been slightly injured following a blast outside a metro station in a Stockholm suburb.
A man in his 60s died after succumbing to injuries sustained when he apparently picked up an object off the ground that exploded, police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson said on January 7.
A 45-year-old woman also sustained injuries to her face.
The explosion took place just outside the Varby Gard subway station in Huddinge, a residential district that is part of greater Stockholm.
Olsson, the police spokesman, said police had not established what caused the blast, but local media reported that the explosive device was a hand grenade.
He also said there was nothing to suggest that the blast was terror-related.
Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, Reuters and AP
