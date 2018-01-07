Accessibility links

One Dead, One Injured In 'Hand Grenade' Blast Near Stockholm Subway Station

Swedish police cordon off the area outside the Varby Gard metro station in Stockholm where two people were injured in an explosion on January 7.

Swedish police say one person has died and another has been slightly injured following a blast outside a metro station in a Stockholm suburb.

A man in his 60s died after succumbing to injuries sustained when he apparently picked up an object off the ground that exploded, police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson said on January 7.

A 45-year-old woman also sustained injuries to her face.

The explosion took place just outside the Varby Gard subway station in Huddinge, a residential district that is part of greater Stockholm.

Olsson, the police spokesman, said police had not established what caused the blast, but local media reported that the explosive device was a hand grenade.

He also said there was nothing to suggest that the blast was terror-related.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, Reuters and AP

