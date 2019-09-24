Strong Earthquake Jolts Pakistan, At Least One Person Killed

At least five people were reportedly killed and more than 100 injured in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Pakistan and was felt in the capital, Islamabad, and several other cities.



According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter lying 1 kilometer southeast of Mirpur, in the Pakistan-controlled area of the disputed Kashmir region.The quake was also felt in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.



Rescue teams were dispatched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Muhammad Afzal, the head of the NDMA, told Pakistan's Geo TV station.



The tremors shook walls in Islamabad and left people standing in the streets outside, witnesses reported.



Besides Islamabad, the quake was felt in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber Agency, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan, Geo News reported.

With reporting by AP and Geo News