At Least Five Killed In Suicide Car Bombing In Eastern Afghanistan

A car-bomb attack targeting an intelligence base in eastern Afghanistan killed at least five people and injured dozens on May 18, officials say.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor in eastern Ghazni Province, said a suicide bomber used a stolen military Humvee filled with explosives and detonated it near the entrance to the base.

Another official in the Ghazni Province administration, Wahidullah Jumazada, said the attack targeted a unit of the National Directorate of Security in Ghazni city.

Jumazada said five people were killed and 32 others were wounded.

"Most of the victims are intelligence personnel," he added.

Several of the wounded are in critical condition.

No militant group claimed credit for the attack, but the Taliban is active in the area.

The attack comes a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, reached a power-sharing agreement that ended a months-long political feud following a disputed election in September 2019.

The political deal overcomes one hurdle preventing Kabul from launching direct talks with the Taliban as part of a fragile U.S.-brokered peace effort.

The Taliban has ramped up attacks in recent weeks despite a pledge to reduce violence, while Islamic State militants also continue targeting Afghan security forces and civilians.

