Suspects In Fatal Beating Of 93-Year-Old Russian Veteran Arrested Trying To Pawn Stolen Medal

Russian police say a 93-year-old World War II veteran was beaten to death by assailants who are suspected of stealing cash and combat medals from the victim.

The Investigative Committee said on March 13 that four intruders beat the man severely after breaking into his apartment in Podolsk, a city near Moscow, on March 6.



The attackers took money and valuables including military awards and medals belonging to the veteran, who was hospitalized with head wounds and died several hours later, the committee said.



Two suspects were detained at a Podolsk pawnshop where they tried to sell one of the stolen medals, the Investigative Committee said.



It said a third suspect was detained separately and a fourth suspect remains at large.



The tabloid Moskovsky komsomolets identified the victim as Anatoly Borisovich and said he joined the Soviet Union's Red Army in 1942 at age 17.



Elderly people living alone are particularly vulnerable to robbery and attacks.



In January, Russian authorities arrested three men on suspicion of beating a 97-year-old female World War II veteran to death while robbing her home in the southern Stavopol Krai.

With reporting by Moskovsky komsomolets