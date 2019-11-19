Swedish Prosecutor Dropping Assange Rape Probe

A Swedish prosecutor says she will not proceed with a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.



Sweden's Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson made the announcement on November 19, telling reporters that "the evidence is not strong enough to file an indictment."



The decision comes after a Swedish court ruled in June that the 48-year-old Australian should not be detained.



Assange, who is currently being held at a London prison, has denied the allegation made against him in 2010.



He has avoided extradition to Sweden for seven years after seeking refuge at Ecuador’s embassy in London in 2012.



He was evicted last month and sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions.



Assange is also fighting extradition to the United States, where he is accused of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP