Syria Says Israeli Strikes Target Military Outpost Near Damascus

The Syrian Army says Israeli warplanes have fired rockets from Lebanese airspace targeting an army position in a rural area near Damascus.

A statement broadcast by Syrian state television described the February 7 air strikes as "a new Israeli aggression" without providing further details.

There was no immediate comment from Israel about the report.

It is the second accusation from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in less than a month.

On January 9, Syria's military accused Israel of launching missiles at military outposts in the area of Qutayfeh in the Damascus countryside, causing damage.

Israeli has carried out numerous air strikes against targets within Syria during the seven-year civil war -- often saying the attacks have targeted suspected arms shipments meant to supply Lebanon's Hizballah militant group, which is fighting alongside Assad's forces.

The February 7 attack came a day after United Nations war crimes experts said they are investigating numerous reports of alleged chlorine attacks against civilians in rebel-held towns of Syria.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on human rights in Syria said the targets of the alleged chemical attacks were town of Saraqeb in the northwestern province of Idlib and Douma in the Eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and Sana