Taliban, Afghan Delegations Say Talks To Continue

Taliban representatives and an Afghan delegation led by former President Hamid Karzai say that they aim to continue their peace talks following two days of negotiations hosted by Russia.

About 40 Afghan politicians -- although not including government officials -- met on February 5-6 in Moscow.

The two sides said in a joint statement quoted by Afghan broadcaster Tolo News that they agreed to hold another meeting "as soon as possible" in Qatar, where the Taliban has a semiofficial office.

Discussions were "very satisfactory," Karzai said at the end of the meeting, which, despite the absence of any Afghan official representatives, has been described by some as part of an "intra-Afghan" peace process.

However, the gathering has been criticized by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. "Those taking part in the talks are independent individuals," Ghani said, according to Tolo News.

"When Mr. Karzai returns from Moscow we will see what he has brought.... I wish the best for him," Ghani said.

The Moscow meeting came as broader peace talks involving the Taliban's political office in the Qatari capital, Doha, appear to be gaining momentum, despite the Taliban's continued refusal to meet directly with Afghan government representatives.

Karzai said the main issue under discussion in Moscow was that Afghanistan should be free of foreign forces, adding that there was a near-consensus on this matter.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the head of the 10-member Taliban delegation in Moscow, said that the two days of talks were "very successful."

"We agreed on many points and I am hopeful that in future, we can succeed further, and finally we can reach a solution, we can find a complete peace in Afghanistan," he told reporters.

He also said that the time of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was not fixed yet and that negotiations on the matter were in progress.

