Taliban Attack In Southern Afghanistan Kills At Least 20, Injures Dozens

A car-bomb attack in Afghanistan's southern Zabul Province has killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens, officials say.

The attack early on September 19 targeted an intelligence-services building in the city of Qalat and also hit the city hospital, said Rahmatullah Yarmal, the provincial governor.

Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Taliban, said his group was responsible for the attack, which comes after the collapse of talks between the United States and the militants and just days ahead of a presidential election.

Officials told Tolo News that "ambulances have also been called from Kandahar city to transfer the wounded to hospitals in Kandahar Province. Most of the victims have been taken to private hospitals."

Atta Jan Haqbayan, chief the provincial council, said the death toll could increase as rescuers continued their work.

Two recent attacks claimed by the militants killed at least 48 people in Afghanistan, although Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban's chief negotiator, told the BBC on September 18 that the "doors are open" to a resumption of talks to end the 18-year war.

Taliban negotiators have refused to talk directly with the government in Kabul, labeling them "puppets" of the West.

