Taliban Attack Kills Two Afghan Civilians, Wounds Several NATO Soldiers

A bombing targeting a NATO convoy near Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, has killed at least two civilians and wounded several alliance soldiers, Afghan and NATO officials say.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a suicide bomber rammed his car into the convoy.

Wahida Shakar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan, said the attack occurred late on October 17 in the Bagram district. Bagram is located about 40 kilometers from Kabul and is the site of a sprawling U.S. military base.

It wasn't immediately clear how many NATO troops were wounded. NATO spokeswoman Debra Richardson said three service members were wounded in the bombing but didn't provide more details.

The Czech Defense Ministry said five of its soldiers were wounded in the blast, one of them seriously. The soldier underwent surgery and his life was no longer in danger, the ministry said in a statement.

On August 5, three Czech soldiers were killed in a Taliban suicide bombing while on patrol in the eastern province of Parwan.

It was the deadliest assault on NATO soldiers in many months.

