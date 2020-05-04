Taliban Attacks Afghan Military Center, Casualties Reported

An attack at a military center in Afghanistan's southern Helmand Province has reportedly caused casualties.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack on the center where at least 150 members of Afghan army and intelligence wing were stationed.

The Taliban claimed that "dozens" of Afghan soldiers had been killed in the attack which occurred late May 3.

"Dozens of members belonging to the enemy forces have been killed and wounded in the attack," Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmedi said in a May 4 statement.

An unnamed Afghan official told Tolo News that at least five people were killed.

Based on reporting by Reuters and tolonews.com