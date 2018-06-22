Taliban Continue Deadly Attacks Across Afghanistan

Eighteen Afghan security personnel and two civilians were killed in a series of Taliban attacks on checkpoints in the Badghis and Kandahar provinces, officials say.

The attacks were carried out by Taliban militants early on June 22, the officials said.

At least 14 soldiers and two civilians were killed in attacks in Badghis Province, provincial council members told local media.

In Kandahar Province, four police officers were killed while attempting to secure the release of 33 construction workers who were being held by Taliban militants.

The June 22 attacks seemed to be part of a larger offensive begun two days ago in which 87 Afghan security personnel have been reported killed across several provinces.

Government forces and the Taliban suspended fighting for three days late last week to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The government then extended the cease-fire, but the Taliban refused to reciprocate and instead began ramping up attacks on June 17.

Based on reporting by dpa, Reuters, and AP