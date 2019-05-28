Taliban Envoys Arrive In Moscow To Meet Afghan Politicians, Tribal Elders

A Taliban delegation has arrived in Moscow to attend two days of talks with senior Afghan politicians and tribal elders.

The 14-member delegation is headed by the Taliban's deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

In a May 27 statement, spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said Taliban negotiators would meet with Afghan politicians and tribal elders in Moscow to discuss the future of Afghanistan.

Mujahid did not say whether Taliban envoys would meet with any Afghan government officials.

The meeting in Moscow comes amid a push by the United States for a peace settlement with the Taliban.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy seeking a peace deal with the Taliban, has held several rounds of talks with the militants in Qatar in recent months.

The sides have made progress, but the Taliban has so far rejected the idea of direct negotiations with the Afghan government. A summit planned for April in Qatar was canceled.

Taliban officials met a delegation of Afghan power brokers in Moscow in November and February, but those talks did not include members of President Ashraf Ghani's government.

Khalilzad welcomed Russia’s efforts in the peace process, although some U.S. officials have said Moscow is promoting itself as a power broker in order to challenge the U.S.-backed peace process with the Taliban in Qatar.

Russian news agency TASS reported that the Taliban delegation would also attend a meeting to mark the centenary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Afghanistan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to open the meeting.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Afghan Ambassador to Russia Mohammad Latif Bahand will also attend the event, TASS said. It was not immediately clear if Bahand will hold talks with the Taliban delegation.

With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and AFP