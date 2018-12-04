Taliban Killed Police Chief In Northern Afghanistan Clash

An Afghan official says the Taliban stormed a police checkpoint in the northern province of Sa-e Pol, killing a district police chief and another police officer.

Zabi Amani, a spokesman for Sar-e Pol’s provincial governor, said the attack began late on December 3 in the Sayyad district -- setting off a gunbattle that lasted into the early morning hours of December 4.

Amani said four police officers were wounded in the fighting.

He said there also were casualties among Taliban fighters, but he didn’t provide further details.

Meanwhile, a gunbattle was being waged in Kabul early on December 4 between police and a man who was being evicted from his house under a court order.

Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for the Kabul police, said one police officer was killed in that gunbattle and six people were wounded – including a reporter.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP