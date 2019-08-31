Taliban Launches Major Attack Against Kunduz, Amid Ongoing Afghan Peace Talks

Taliban militants have launched a major attack on one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, despite holding talks with the United States aimed at ending the country’s 18-year conflict.



Afghan officials said Taliban militants attacked the strategically important northern city of Kunduz from different directions early on August 31.



A presidential spokesman, Sediq Seddiqi, said Afghan security forces had repelled the attack in some parts of the city, which is also the regional capital of Kunduz Province.



Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a Twitter post called the attack "large-scale."



Kunduz fell to the Taliban in 2015 and has come under attack several times since then.



Pockets of fighting were reported in parts of the city, and a provincial council member, Ghulam Rabani Rabani, told the AP news agency that Taliban militants had control of the city hospital.



The militants had taken hospital patients as hostages, Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told reporters in Kabul. He did not say how many.



"We could very easily attack, but we don't want civilian casualties," he said.



The Afghan Interior Ministry said at least 34 Taliban fighters were killed in ground and air operations in three areas of Kunduz city and clearance operations were under way.



The fighting in Kunduz comes amid rising expectations of a breakthrough in talks between the United States and the Taliban to secure a deal that would include a timetable for the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. troops.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on August 30 that the United States had good negotiations going on with the Taliban but had not yet reached a deal.



A day earlier, Trump said that the United States will continue to maintain a force in Afghanistan even after any deal is agreed.



The Taliban has long demanded a complete pullout of all foreign forces from the country.



About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are now in Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist, and advise Afghan forces. Some U.S. forces carry out counterterrorism operations.

