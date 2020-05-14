Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

Taliban Truck Bomb Kills At Least Five In Eastern Afghanistan

At least five people were killed when the truck bomb exploded on May 14 in Gardez.

At least five people were killed by a truck bomb near a military court in the city of Gardez in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia on May 14, officials said.

"Dozens of civilians are feared to be dead and wounded," said Tariq Arian, an Interior Ministry spokesman.

Emal Khan Momand, a military spokesman in Paktia Province, said the attack was carried out with a truck packed with explosives.

Five people were killed and 14 were wounded, Momand said.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militant movement was responsible for the attack.

Arian blamed the militant Haqqani network, which has ties to Taliban militants.

The blast comes after gunmen attacked a maternity hospital in Kabul, killing 24 people, including new mothers and newborn babies, on May 12. A suicide blast claimed by the Islamic State militant group at a funeral in eastern Nangahar on the same day killed 32 people.

Newborns who lost their mothers during a May 13 attack lie on a bed at a hospital in Kabul.
Newborns who lost their mothers during a May 13 attack lie on a bed at a hospital in Kabul.

The Taliban denied any involvement in those attacks, which came amid a resurgence in violence that threatens to unravel a landmark agreement between the militant movement and the United States meant to put an end to the 18-year conflict.

Based on reports by Reuters and dpa

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG