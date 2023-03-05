Afghanistan
EU Envoy Says Taliban Won't Commit To Reopening Schools To Girls
The Taliban authorities have not given any pledge to reopen schools and universities for Afghan girls and women in the new school year, a senior EU official said in Kabul on March 5. The EU's special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said he heard no "firm commitment" from Taliban ministers during his meetings. "Opening the schools and universities to provide quality education to Afghan boys and girls, women and men, is not optional," Niklasson said. Since the the hard-line Islamist group returned to power in August 2021, Afghanistan has become the only country in the world to deny women education.
Germany's Scholz Denounces Violence Against Women In Iran And Afghanistan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced violence against women in Iran and Afghanistan in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. In both countries, "women who stand up for their rights are fought hard. All those who stand up for freedom and justice even risk their lives," he said in a video message released on March 4. "This is unforgivable." Germany, he said, is clearly on the side of those who stand up for human rights and women's rights.
The Sweet Sting Of Success: Afghanistan's Fledgling Beekeeping Industry Stuck With Glut Of Honey
Beekeeping became much more than a hobby when the industry was reborn in Afghanistan over the past two decades. For many Afghan farmers, honey became their lifeblood.
But with the decline of the Afghan economy, the sweet commodity has become a luxury item as cash-strapped customers focus their spending on basic food staples and other necessities. And with the Afghan product competing on the shelves with cheaper imports, beekeepers have been left with a glut of honey they cannot sell.
Ghancha Gul was one of the beneficiaries of the industry’s revival, which aside from providing an additional option for farmers also offered a viable entrepreneurial career for many women.
Known as the “mother of bees,” Gul has plied her trade as the owner of a beekeeping farm in the western province of Herat for 13 years, often dressing in men’s clothing to avoid discrimination as she traveled by motorcycle to deliver honey to local markets.
Business was good for years, she told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi last month. But that was before the Taliban seized power in 2021, which triggered a devastating economic crisis that led to soaring inflation and mass unemployment and took a toll on household incomes and their purchasing preferences.
Farmers have also been hit hard by drought and floods, while the sharp rise in prices for food, fuel, and fertilizer have greatly increased their operating costs.
"I used to sell between 30 and 40 kilos of honey each month, but now I sell between 10 and 15 kilos,” Gul said. These days, she explained, “instead of buying honey, people buy rice and oil.”
Sting Of Success
International efforts were made over the past two decades to boost the industry as an alternative to opium-poppy cultivation.
The province became one of the centers of the fledgling honey-production industry, boasting about 800 beekeeping farms that employed around 3,000 people, about 10 percent of them women. Beekeeping enterprises have also been prominent in eastern Nangarhar Province and the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar.
Seen as an effective way to alleviate poverty in rural areas while also protecting biodiversity and supporting food security, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has continued to boost the industry with training programs and the provision of startup kits, including tens of thousands of honeybees, hive boxes, and beekeeping suits, to get new farmers on their way.
The Taliban government, which has dealt with a free-falling economy and a raft of environmental disasters that have hit the agricultural sector, has also supported beekeeping.
Last year, the Taliban authorities announced the expansion of the industry with more than 400 new beekeeping farms in Helmand as well as the establishment of a berry forest in Nangarhar to sustain the local honeybee population.
The efforts to build the industry had opened export markets to countries like Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and India, as well as neighboring Iran and Pakistan. But while honey production showed resilience to the droughts that have ravaged Afghanistan’s agriculture sector in recent years, the export market has largely dried up, leaving beekeepers to compete with cheaper imports from Pakistan and Iran as they try to sell their product to Afghans.
In Helmand alone, honey production rose “significantly” last year following a drought-hit season that saw nearly 40 tons of honey produced in the province in 2021, according to the region’s deputy director of agriculture, Mawlawi Zainullah Zahid.
In Herat, officials suggested that production this year could nearly double to 150 tons, even as many beekeepers and honey processors reduce production as supply swells.
Other provinces have reported similar increases in production in recent years, greatly adding to the reported output of 2,150 tons produced nationwide in 2019.
Glut Of Honey
Khalil Ahmadi Bahmanesh, a beekeeper in Herat, said that half of his yield from last season has gone unsold, and that he cannot compete with imports from Iran.
"While we produce good honey, poor quality Iranian honey saturates the Herat market,” Bahmanesh said. “Iranian honey is sold at a cheap price and leads people to question purchases of our honey.”
Mohammad Aref, who started his beekeeping farm in Helmand’s Karukh district more than a decade ago with just two hives, now has more than 400.
He told Radio Azadi last year that his yields had risen more than 40 percent over the previous season but that he was unable to sell his product in the face of Iranian competition.
“When there are no patrons or customers, we are forced to avoid investing in the next season, to transfer our capital to another sector, or stop altogether," Aref said.
Shir Agha, who manages 160 hives in Helmand, says he has more than 3,000 kilograms of honey that he cannot sell.
"There are no sales. Honey is still left over from last year. There is no market,” Agha said. “At the same time, we are punished by the honey from Iran and Pakistan."
Whereas a kilogram of Afghan honey used to sell for about 1,000 afghanis ($11), producers say, the same amount of Iranian honey costs only 150 to 400 afghanis ($1.70 to $4.50).
Aziz Naseri, who runs a honey shop in Lashkargah, the provincial capital of Helmand, says he has been forced to lower his prices for Afghan honey by half.
“People's economic situation is bad,” he said. “When we look at them, we sell our honey for 700 afghanis ($7.85)."
While Seyyed Masoom Sadat, the head of Herat’s Agriculture Department, says that the province is more than self-sufficient and there is no need to import honey, the rules of international commerce prevent the elimination of competition.
“We cannot ban the import of Iranian honey because of [Afghanistan’s] membership in the World Trade Organization,” he said.
Agriculture officials in the province have said they are working to find suitable markets to boost honey sales.
Based on reporting by Radio Azadi correspondents in the region whose names are being withheld for security reasons.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban Celebrates 'Great Victory' On Anniversary Of U.S. Deal
The Key Issue
The Taliban on March 1 celebrated the third anniversary of the controversial U.S.-Taliban agreement, hailing it as a "great victory" and the "last nail in the coffin" of the "imperial invader."
Under the 2020 deal, Washington agreed to the unconditional withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan in exchange for counterterrorism guarantees from the Taliban, which pledged to negotiate a peace settlement with the internationally recognized Afghan government.
But the Taliban took advantage of the rapid drawdown of foreign troops by launching a major offensive against Afghan security forces. Within weeks, the militants had seized Kabul.
U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price on March 1 conceded that the agreement "empowered the Taliban [and] it weakened our partners in the Afghan government," which was excluded from the bilateral U.S.-Taliban deal.
In a new report, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), a U.S. government watchdog, concluded that the agreement "set in motion a series of events" that led to the collapse of the U.S.-funded Afghan armed forces.
Why It's Important: Since returning to power, the Taliban has appeared to renege on its key commitments under the U.S.-Taliban deal, including denying sanctuary to extremist groups.
The Taliban has been accused of sheltering the leadership of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, which has staged deadly attacks in neighboring Pakistan in recent years.
Meanwhile, a U.S. drone strike in July killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri in the heart of Kabul, where he was believed to have lived under the protection of the Taliban.
The Taliban's failure to abide by the bilateral deal with the United States has undermined its efforts to gain international recognition and secure foreign assistance.
What's Next: The Taliban's violations of the agreement as well as its human rights abuses and repression of women have once again made it an international pariah.
The international community has sanctioned and blacklisted key Taliban members and cut off the militant group from the international financial system.
But it is ordinary Afghans, reeling from a devastating humanitarian and economic crisis, who are most affected by the Taliban's growing isolation.
The snowy slopes of Bamiyan in central Afghanistan had become a high-altitude safe space for amateur women skiers over the past two decades. But everything has gone downhill since the return of Taliban rule and the hard-line Islamist group's ban on women participating in sports.
Samira Mohammadi's restaurant in the Afghan capital is run exclusively by and for women. It serves as a rare haven in a society where the Taliban has restricted women's basic freedoms since coming to power in 2021.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban on February 28 announced that it killed two senior members of the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group in recent weeks.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Qari Fateh, who he described as IS-K's intelligence and operations chief, was killed in a raid in Kabul on February 26.
The Taliban said it killed Ijaz Amin Ahangar, who was believed to be the leader of IS-K on the Indian subcontinent, in a separate operation last month in Kabul.
Why It's Important: Since seizing power, the Taliban has waged a brutal war against IS-K, its rival.
But the extremists have continued to carry out high-profile attacks against religious minorities, Taliban officials, and foreign missions in Afghanistan.
The attacks have undermined the Taliban-led government and highlighted the enduring threat from IS-K militants.
Women's Sports Going Downhill In Afghanistan As Taliban Denies The Right To Ski
The majestic mountains in the central province of Bamiyan are known as Afghanistan's skiing capital. But due to a new Taliban ban, women are no longer welcome on the slopes.
Hundreds of amateur and professional skiers took to the mountains to hone their skills far from the violence that gripped large swathes of the country over the past two decades.
For girls and women, especially, the sport provided a high-altitude refuge that gave them an opportunity to enjoy an activity taken as a given throughout the world.
"I felt happy and free," said 16-year-old Elina Hussaini of her experiences racing down the slopes of Koh-e Baba, a local Bamiyan skiing hub, with her father.
But like most sporting activities, skiing is now just a memory for the ninth-grader and other Afghan girls and women following a recent Taliban decision to ban them from the slopes.
Afghanistan's second winter since the hard-line extremist group seized power has proven to be particularly harsh for skiers like Hussaini, as the Taliban has continued to reintroduce many of the draconian limits on women's rights and activities that it infamously imposed during its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
As the Taliban has slowly but surely rebuilt its Islamic emirate, it has banned teenage girls and women from education and work, and restricted women's mobility and how they can appear in public.
The ban on skiing is just the latest among the sports activities denied to girls and women.
"We are now just restricted to our homes," Hussaini told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
To fill her newfound and unwelcomed free time after she was barred from attending school and taking part in sports, Hussaini is learning embroidery from her mother to fill her hours stuck at home.
Farahnaz Mohammadi, a 10th-grader who once dreamed of becoming a professional skier, echoes the feeling expressed by Hussaini and an estimated 50 fellow female skiers in the Bamiyan region. "It is very boring and excruciating," Mohammadi told Radio Azadi. "The Taliban has deprived us of education and leisure."
In Bamiyan, Taliban officials confirmed the ban on girls and women skiing. "Women athletes are here, but they are not allowed to practice skiing in the mountains," said Ziauddin Begzad, the provincial head of the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.
The Taliban issued a blanket ban on women's sports within weeks of seizing power in Kabul in August 2021, forcing many professional and amateur women athletes to continue their training in secret or to flee Afghanistan altogether.
WATCH: A group of women and girls has held secret taekwondo sessions in the Afghan capital, Kabul.
Outside the country, some have found opportunities to continue their training abroad.
Afghanistan's women's soccer team disintegrated when its members fled to Australia after the Taliban returned to power. But the country's exiled soccer federation secured world soccer body FIFA's support in restoring its right to represent Afghanistan on the playing field, and this week the federation announced it would soon hold a training camp for the women's national team.
The Taliban's ban on women's sports has reached well beyond the arena and even into the most routine activities. In November, for example, the Taliban banned women from using public gyms and encouraged those who wanted to exercise to do so at home.
The following month the International Olympic Committee warned that it could quit working with Afghanistan unless the Taliban gave "safe and inclusive access" to women athletes and also allowed women to take part in sports administration.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Mansoor Khosrow of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Taliban Says Senior IS Member Killed In Kabul Raid
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on February 28 that a senior member of the Islamic State (IS) militant group was killed by Taliban security forces. Qari Fateh, the regional IS intelligence and operations chief, was killed together with another IS member in a Kabul raid on February 27, Mujahid said. Another senior IS leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar, was killed in a previous raid in Kabul earlier this month, he added. Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, it has fought off attacks by Islamic State-Khorasan, an IS offshoot. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Tending The Flame At Kabul's Women-Only Restaurant
Samira Mohammadi's restaurant in the Afghan capital, Kabul, is run exclusively by and for women. It serves as a rare safe space in a society where the Taliban has been restricting basic freedoms for women since coming to power in 2021.
Taliban Forces Reportedly Kill Two Islamic State Members In Kabul Raid
Taliban security forces killed two militants from the Islamic State extremist group and detained a third in an overnight raid in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the Taliban administration said on February 27. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group -- known as the Islamic State-Khorasan -- is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi'ite minority. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Fatal Crash In Bulgaria Involving Afghan Citizens Appears To Be Latest In Series Of People-Smuggling Cases
Bulgarian authorities say a van carrying migrants crashed early on February 26, killing one person and injuring 32 others.
The driver of the vehicle, which was carrying 46 people, all citizens of Afghanistan, fled the scene and authorities are searching for him, Stara Zagora district prosecutor Dicho Atanasov told the BTA state news agency. He is believed to be a Pakistani citizen, and the person killed was an Afghan, Atanasov said.
The injured people were transported to hospitals in Stara Zagora and Chirpan. Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev said there were no life-threatening injuries.
One person has been arrested, BTA reported. It is not known what their role was in the incident.
The van had no seats in its passenger compartment and no windows along its side panels.
Authorities cited a punctured tire as the cause of the accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the van hit the guardrail.
The crash comes just over a week after the bodies of 18 migrants were found in a truck abandoned along a highway near Sofia. The driver of that truck also fled, and another 34 people were found in the truck in serious condition.
Five people have been remanded in custody in that case. They are accused of organizing a channel for the trafficking of migrants. Another suspect has been arrested in Greece, and a decision on whether to extradite him is pending.
Authorities discovered another van carrying 43 migrants near the town of Ihtiman, southeast of Sofia ,three days after the truck with the 18 bodies was found. District prosecutor Natalia Nikolova told the media that 10 of the migrants were children. She said all appeared to be healthy.
Deputy Prosecutor-General Borislav Sarafov told a news briefing on February 18 that the truck found with the 18 bodies was "another transport of migrants" carried out by an organized criminal group that has been making at least two such transports a month.
Migrant Shipwreck In Southern Italy Kills Dozens, Including Children
At least 59 people, including 12 children, died on February 26 when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants from Turkey to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast, authorities said.
An Italian provincial government official told Reuters that 81 people had survived the shipwreck and 20 were hospitalized.
The incident has reopened a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently elected right-wing government's tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.
Responding to the tragedy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged a "redoubling" of efforts to reform EU asylum rules.
Von der Leyen tweeted that she was "deeply saddened by the terrible shipwreck off the coast of Calabria," adding that "the resulting loss of life of innocent migrants is a tragedy."
"All together," she said, "we must redouble our efforts on the [EU] Pact on Migration and Asylum and on the Action Plan on the Central Mediterranean."
To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Suicide Bomber Killed Outside Bank In Northern Afghanistan
A suicide bombing took place on February 24 outside a bank branch in Faizabad city, the provincial capital of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province. The suicide bomber was targeted before he could reach the crowd gathered at the bank, the provincial director of the Taliban's Information and Culture Department, Muezuddin Ahmadi, said. “Except for the assailant, no one was seriously injured,” Ahmadi added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Trade Resumes As Pakistan And Afghanistan Reopen Torkham Border Crossing
The normal trade and movement of people between Pakistan and Afghanistan fully resumed on February 25 after the two sides reopened a key border crossing that was shut nearly a week ago by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, stranding people and thousands of trucks carrying food and essential items. The Afghan Embassy in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, announced the reopening of the Torkham border on Twitter on February 25. Pakistani officials and Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed administrator in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province also confirmed that the border crossing is open to passengers and trade. To read the original story by AP, click here.
The Azadi Briefing: Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Fail To Mend Fences After Recent Tensions
The Key Issue
Pakistan’s defense minister and spy chief visited Kabul on February 22 for talks with senior Taliban officials.
The high-profile visit appeared aimed at easing tensions over recent border clashes and closures, as well as militant attacks in Pakistan.
The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has staged a string of deadly attacks in Pakistan in recent months. Islamabad has accused the Afghan Taliban of sheltering the Pakistani militant group.
In response, the Taliban has accused Islamabad of allowing U.S. drones to fly over its territory and into Afghanistan. The Afghan militants have also accused Islamabad of turning a blind eye to Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a foe of the Taliban that is present along the Afghan-Pakistan border.
In a February 22 statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that "the two sides agreed to collaborate to effectively address the threat of terrorism."
The Taliban said it expressed its "clear and thorough" views on "drone flights over our territory and the activities of the armed opposition," in an apparent reference to IS-K.
Why It's Important: Attempts by the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan to smooth over their differences appear to have failed.
The Taliban on February 22 agreed to reopen the key Torkham border crossing, days after closing it and accusing Pakistan of unilaterally changing entry rules for Afghans. But on February 23, Islamabad closed its side of the border.
The Afghan Taliban and Pakistan have been close allies for decades. But their relations have plummeted since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Instead of providing the security bulwark Islamabad expected from the Taliban in return for allegedly sheltering its leaders and helping its insurgency for over two decades, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has become a security concern for Pakistan.
The Taliban's ideological and organizational ally, the TTP, has recuperated under its rule. Its attacks inside Pakistan have soared since Afghan Taliban-brokered peace talks between the TTP and Islamabad last year failed.
What's Next: It is unclear if the sides are willing or able to smooth over their differences.
The Afghan Taliban is unlikely to crack down or expel the TTP, although it could convince the militants to decrease their attacks inside Pakistan.
If the TTP continues to wreak havoc in Pakistan, Islamabad could resort to military action inside Afghanistan, a move that would likely escalate tensions even further.
The Taliban has banned begging and rounded up thousands of impoverished Afghans seeking alms on the streets of Kabul in recent months. But many of Kabul’s poorest are now going door-to-door around the city in search of food or cash in order to survive. Among them is Shakiba, who told Radio Azadi that she has “no choice but to send my children to people's houses to beg."
The Taliban announced on February 22 that it has established a consortium with companies from Russia, Iran, and Pakistan in a bid to attract investment.
Taliban Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi said his ministry and 14 Afghan businessmen had signed a memorandum of understanding with foreign firms to assess up to $1 billion in various projects, including in the fields of mining, power, and infrastructure.
The Taliban also announced this week that it would turn former foreign military bases in Afghanistan into special economic zones.
Why It's Important: The cash-strapped Taliban government, which remains unrecognized by any country, has tried to attract foreign investment, but international sanctions and isolation have hampered those efforts.
The Taliban has turned to neighbors like Pakistan, China, and Iran, as well as Russia. But the Pakistani, Iranian, and Russian governments and firms are unlikely to be able to invest heavily in Afghanistan. Islamabad is struggling with a sharp economic downturn. Meanwhile, Tehran and Moscow are reeling from crippling Western sanctions.
The Taliban, however, appears to be successfully generating much needed revenue, mainly through tax collection and exports. A recent World Bank report said Afghan exports, including coal, rose to $1.7 billion last year, surpassing the figures for the past two years.
Taliban Reopens Key Border Crossing With Pakistan
The Taliban reopened the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan on February 23 after four days in which thousands of trucks carrying supplies into landlocked Afghanistan remained stuck at the border. The key border crossing was reopened a day after a visit to Kabul by Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. Both Taliban officials and the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan confirmed that traffic has now resumed. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers closed the crossing on February 19 for what they said was Pakistan's refusal to allow the movement of Afghans for medical purposes without valid travel documents for medical purposes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
'I Have No Choice': Cleared From The Streets, Kabul's Poorest Go Door-To-Door In Search Of Alms
The Taliban has banned begging and rounded up thousands of impoverished Afghans seeking alms on the streets of the capital, Kabul, in recent months.
But many of Kabul’s poorest are now going door-to-door around the city of some 5 million people in search of food or cash in order to survive.
The number of Afghans begging in Kabul has swelled since the Taliban seized power in 2021, which worsened a major humanitarian crisis and triggered an economic collapse in the country of around 40 million.
Western donors abruptly cut off assistance to the heavily aid-dependent country and imposed sanctions on the new unrecognized government.
Since then, an estimated 1 million Afghans have lost their jobs. The United Nations estimates that more than 28 million Afghans need humanitarian assistance, while 6 million are on the brink of starvation.
Among those who have resorted to begging is Shakiba. Her husband, a soldier in the former Afghan Army, was killed in action before the Taliban takeover in August 2021.
Meanwhile, an NGO that provided Shakiba a $100 monthly salary and training in tailoring and embroidery closed in December. That came soon after the Taliban banned Afghan women from working for foreign and local NGOs, a move that has deprived thousands of widows of their livelihoods.
"I have no choice but to send my children to people's houses to beg," she told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. "I hope some people have some compassion and give my children something.”
Shakiba added that she and her children do not have enough food, warm clothing, or heating to survive the winter in Kabul, where temperatures can dip to -5 degrees Celsius.
'They Come To Our Homes'
Begging was common even before the Taliban toppled the Western-backed Afghan government. Burqa-clad women holding infants and disabled men were often seen pleading for alms in public parks, outside mosques, and on the sidewalks.
But residents said the number of people begging for survival in the city has soared in the past 18 months.
"Compared to before, the number of beggars has increased because poverty has risen," Ehsanullah Khurram, a Kabul resident, told Radio Azadi. "The only difference now is that they used to beg on the streets. But now they come to your homes."
Riaz Ahmad Mohammad, an adviser to the Taliban's Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, told Radio Azadi that he “rejects claims that the number of beggars has increased."
The Taliban has repeatedly claimed to have eradicated begging in Kabul. On February 14, the militant group announced that they had rounded up more than 28,000 people across Kabul.
The Taliban said it had identified around 17,000 of them as “professional beggars,” while the rest were “needy people.” The militants said the vast majority of people begging on the streets were women and children.
Mohammad said unaccompanied children begging on the streets have been placed in orphanages. He also said that some of the neediest Afghans have been given a $25 monthly stipend.
But Kabul residents are not convinced by the Taliban’s strategy for curbing begging.
Ahmad, who requested that his real name be withheld for fear of retribution, said up to a dozen women and children appear daily at his doorstep pleading for alms.
"The Taliban has gathered beggars from the streets, but all of them now visit our homes," he said.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by RFE/RL Radio Azadi correspondent Nargis Momand Hasanzai.
Taliban Sets Up Investment Consortium With Firms From Russia, Iran
Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration has set up a consortium of companies, including some in Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, to create an investment plan focusing on power, mining, and infrastructure, the acting commerce minister, Nooruddin Azizi, said on February 22. The consortium included 14 Afghan businessmen and the Commerce Ministry had signed a memorandum of understanding with the foreign companies who would send delegates to Kabul to look into projects worth up to $1 billion, Azizi told Reuters. Afghanistan's economy has been severely hampered since the Taliban took over in 2021, prompting the international community to enforce sanctions on the country's banking sector. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan's Defense Minister In Kabul For Talks With Taliban Amid Tensions
A high-level delegation led by Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is holding talks with Taliban rulers in Kabul amid tensions prompted by Islamabad's accusations that Afghanistan is harboring Pakistani militants and the recent closing of a key border crossing between the two neighbors.
Asif is being accompanied by Islamabad's special representative to Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan, and General Nadeem Anjum, the chief of the powerful Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.
A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said on Twitter that the delegation was to "discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures."
The visit comes as thousands of trucks remained stranded at the Torkham border crossing following the Taliban's closing of the key gateway on February 19. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also has warned that the use of Afghan soil by militants from the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is posing a threat to Islamabad.
The Taliban closed Torkham for what they said was Pakistan's failure to fulfill a pledge that it will allow movement for Afghans without valid travel documents for medical purposes.
Pakistan has recently tightened security measures and controls at the border crossings with Afghanistan since the TTP ended a cease-fire with the government in November.
TTP militants are known to have been sheltering in Afghanistan since the Taliban's re-emergence following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led forces in August 2021. However, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers deny that they are offering safe haven to TTP militants.
The office of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government, said in a statement on February 22 that he and the Pakistani delegation held talks about economic relations, trade, and the situation at border crossings.
Both the Torkham and Chaman border crossings, which are critical for landlocked Afghanistan, have been temporarily closed in the past.
U.S. Judge Rules 9/11 Families Can't Seize $3.5 Billion In Frozen Afghan Funds
A U.S. court has ruled that families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks are not entitled to access $3.5 billion of frozen Afghan funds being held in the United States. Judge George Daniel of the Southern District of New York said on February 21 that there was no jurisdiction to seize the money because the Taliban-led government is not legitimate. Handing over money ultimately owned by Afghanistan's central bank would amount to being an acknowledgment of the legitimacy of the Taliban's government, he said. Washington has not recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Thousands Of Trucks Stuck At Afghan-Pakistan Border Crossing
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for a third day, with thousands of trucks stuck and businesses facing losses as officials from both sides try to broker a solution. Taliban authorities on February 19 closed Torkham, the main point of transit for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said up to 6,000 trucks loaded with goods had been stuck on both sides since February 19. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Key Afghan-Pakistani Border Crossing Closed; Border Guards Exchange Fire
Pakistani and Afghan border guards exchanged fire at a key crossing between the two neighbors on February 20, Pakistani officials said.
There were no immediate reports about casualties on either side after the incident at the Torkham border crossing, which has been closed since February 19.
An official from Torkham told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on condition of anonymity that the Pakistani border guards had come under fire from the Afghan side, manned by Taliban forces.
Taliban officials said they had closed the Torkham border crossing following Pakistan's failure to fulfill a pledge that it would allow the movement for Afghans without valid travel documents for medical purposes.
Neither side has made any official comment about the situation at Torkham so far.
Occasional clashes have taken place between Pakistani and Taliban forces in the border area despite a relative improvement in relations after the radical movement returned to power in August 2021 following the departure of U.S.-led international forces.
But Pakistan has recently tightened security measures and controls at the border crossings with Afghanistan since the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ended a cease-fire with the government in November.
TTP militants are known to have been sheltering in Pakistan's tribal areas.
Shots could be heard in videos posted on social media from the area, although it remained unclear who was firing.
Separately, a gunbattle erupted late on February 19 between Pakistani troops and Taliban forces in Durbaba, a town in the Afghan province of Nangarhar close to Torkham. One Taliban fighter was killed in the exchange of fire, Radio Mashaal reported.
There was no official reaction about the incident from either side.
Both the Torkham and Chaman border crossings, which are critical for landlocked Afghanistan, have been temporarily closed in the past.
Afghan Journalist Majrooh Released After Five Days In Custody
An Afghan journalist was released from detention on February 19 after spending five days in custody in the country's southern province of Kandahar. Afghanistan's Journalists Center welcomed the release of Tolonews journalist Mohammadyar Majrooh, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all other journalists still in prison. Authorities provided no reason why Majrooh was detained or where he was taken. The Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on the media and freedom of expression since it retook power in August 2021.
- By RFE/RL
Global Female Foreign Ministers Condemn Rights Restrictions Against Afghan Women
The 11 female foreign ministers attending the Munich Security Council have issued a joint statement condemning the efforts of Afghanistan's Taliban to "exclude women from all public life." "Women are kept from strolling in parks, are not seen on TV screens anymore, are deprived from their right to attend schools and universities, and are now also kept from working in humanitarian assistance," the statement noted, calling on the Taliban to lift the restrictions on women immediately. The statement also expressed support for "the brave women and men of Iran in their daily fight for their rights and freedom."
Seven Arrested In Bulgaria After Bodies Of 18 Afghan Migrants Found In Abandoned Truck
SOFIA -- Seven people have been arrested in Bulgaria a day after the bodies of 18 Afghan migrants were found in an abandoned truck near the village of Lokorsko outside capital, Sofia, authorities said on February 18.
Atanas Ilkov, director of the Main Directorate of the National Police, said three people were arrested on February 17 in the Sofia area, while the owner of the truck was also detained in Burgas on the same day.
Three additional people were later detained in Burgas, Kableshkovo, and Karnobat, Bulgarian media reported, citing sources.
Deputy Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov told a news briefing on February 18 that this was "another transport of migrants" carried out by an organized crime group.
He added that the crime group had been making at least two such transports a month, but this time "out of purely human greed" they loaded too many people into the truck.
"In previous cases, between 25 and 35 were loaded. For this truck, 52 people was too many," he prosecutor said, citing a joint investigation by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Office.
The Interior Ministry had said the truck was carrying about 52 migrants and that survivors -- some in extremely bad condition -- had been taken to three hospitals in Sofia for emergency treatment.
"They have suffered from a lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven't eaten for days," Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said.
A Bulgarian citizen told BTV he had happened to be passing by the truck and the migrants outside the vehicle asked him for help.
The truck was abandoned along a highway near Sofia, and the driver fled, according to the Interior Ministry. The people may have been hidden in a shelter built under a load of timber, state news agency BTA reported.
Police received the first report about the truck around 2:15 p.m. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of death for the 18 people and the route the truck took. They estimated that the truck had been abandoned for 24 hours.
The Prosecutor-General's Office announced that a nationwide investigation has been launched, and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov had arrived on the scene along with Sofia prosecutor Iliana Kirilova.
Authorities said the Afghan migrants likely were traveling from Turkey on their way to Western Europe.
The reports come after EU leaders agreed to measures including initiatives to strengthen the defense infrastructure along the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, including the use of cameras and observation towers, dpa reported.
Leaders of member states met in Brussels on February 16 to discuss actions to deal with the growing number of migrants arriving illegally. About 330,000 border crossing cases were registered last year.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehhammer recently visited the Bulgarian-Turkish border, where he said 2 billion euros were needed to expand the fence along the EU external border to reduce migration pressure to Europe. Failure to deal with migration was cited by Vienna as an obstacle to the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen passport-free travel zone.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban Divisions Come Out Into The Open
The Key Issue
Key Taliban officials have recently appeared to criticize the militant group's supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, whose repressive policies have alienated Afghans and isolated the Taliban's unrecognized government internationally.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban's powerful interior minister, gave a speech on February 11 in which he appeared to accuse Akhundzada of "monopolizing power" and "hurting the reputation" of the militant group.
Another influential Taliban official, Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, said in a February 15 speech in Kabul that the militant group "should never be arrogant" and must "always respond to the legitimate demands of the nation."
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on February 16 that "all members share the same thoughts, beliefs, and ideology," adding that Haqqani and Yaqoob were merely making suggestions.
Why It's Important: Haqqani and Yaqoob's public comments appear to have lifted the lid on the widening rifts within the Taliban, which has come under national and international condemnation for its severe restrictions on women's rights and human rights abuses.
As the Taliban has attempted to transform from an insurgency into a functional government after seizing power in 2021, there have been mounting reports of infighting.
Akhundzada, who rarely travels outside his stronghold in the southern province of Kandahar, has consolidated power and empowered ultraconservative clerics who share his extremist views.
What's Next: It is unclear yet if growing internal and foreign criticism will force Akhundzada to moderate his policies.
Experts do not expect internal differences to lead to an open revolt. But the infighting suggests that a growing number of Taliban officials believe change is necessary.
The Week's Best Stories
- A devastating humanitarian and economic crisis has forced some Afghans to turn to the booming methamphetamine industry to eke out a living and stave off starvation. Thousands of people are believed to be earning money by collecting ephedra, a wild herb that is used to make crystal meth. "For now, it is our only source of income," harvester Ahmad Wali told Radio Azadi. "We collect it from the mountains and sell it in the city."
- After 30 years in business, Gul Rahman says he may have to close his Kabul butcher's shop. The economic collapse since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan has seen demand for meat plummet. "I can say many people can't afford to buy meat once a month," Rahman told Radio Azadi in this video. "People have a lot of troubles. If it goes on like this, I guess I will leave this occupation because there's no business."
What To Keep An Eye On
Taliban fighters stormed the offices of the private Tamadon TV station in Kabul on February 14, a witness told Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity.
The armed men, who identified themselves as Taliban Interior Ministry personnel, seized three vehicles belonging to the TV station. It was unclear if any staff members were detained.
A spokesman for the Taliban later said that "our forces entered the television [station] by mistake." The Afghanistan Journalists Center, a local watchdog, accused the Taliban of "intimidation."
Broadcasting mainly religious content, Tamadon TV was established by Ayatollah Mohammad Asif Mohseni, a prominent Afghan Shi'ite cleric who died in 2019.
Why It's Important: In the past, Afghanistan's Sunni Taliban rulers have suppressed the country's Shi'ite Hazara minority.
Since regaining power, the Taliban has tried to assuage Hazara fears of discrimination and persecution. But rights groups have documented the extrajudicial killings and forced evictions of Hazara by the Taliban in parts of the country.
The raid on Tamadon TV is also the latest attempt by the Taliban to suppress media freedom in Afghanistan. The militants have waged a brutal crackdown on dissent that has targeted journalists, human rights defenders, and intellectuals.
The Afghanistan Journalists Center said it recorded 260 cases of press-freedom violations in 2022, including "detentions, threats, assaults, and restrictions on media outlets, journalists, and in particular women journalists."
Former Bodyguard Arrested Over Shooting Of Former Afghan Female Lawmaker
Afghan police have arrested the former bodyguard of a female member of parliament who was shot to death at her home in Kabul last month, the Taliban administration said on February 17. Gunmen killed Mursal Nabizada, a lawmaker during the previous foreign-backed government, and her bodyguard in an attack at her home in mid-January. Police said they had arrested a former guard, who had confessed to the crime, but that the motive was not clear. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
