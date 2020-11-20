Leader Of Orthodox Christians In Russia's Tatarstan Dies Of Coronavirus

KAZAN, Russia -- The leader of Orthodox Christians in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Metropolitan Feofan of Kazan and Tatarstan, has died of complications caused by the coronavirus.



Feofan died on November 20, the Russian Orthodox Church's archdiocese in Tatarstan said in an official statement. He was 73.



Feofan, born Ivan Ashurkov, had been the head of the Tatarstan Orthodox Church since 2015.



Tatarstan's president, Rustam Minnikhanov, expressed condolences to Feofan's relatives and all Orthodox Christians of the republic.