At Least 20 Dead After Shooting At Texas Church

At least 20 people have been killed in a shooting at a church in the U.S. state of Texas.

ABC News cited a law enforcement official as saying 20 were killed and 30 wounded in the shooting on November 5.

CBS News quoted police official Albert Gamez Jr. as saying at least 27 people were killed and more than 25 wounded.

Gamez said the shooter had been killed.

The shooting took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a small community about 50 kilometers from the city of San Antonio.

In the wake of the shooting, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

Trump is on a 12-day tour of Asia.

Based on reporting by ABC News and CBS News