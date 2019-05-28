Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Thousands Attend Anti-Military Protests In Pakistan

Pakistani activists protest in Swat on May 27.

Thousands of protesters have attended anti-military protests overnight in northwestern Pakistan after activists from a rights group were killed when soldiers fired at their demonstration.

Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) representing ethnic Pashtuns protested in major cities across the region late on May 27, chanting slogans against the army and demanding the release of their leaders.

At least four PTM activists were killed and almost 50 were wounded on May 26 in North Waziristan, a region near the Afghan border, when soldiers opened fire on a protest staged by the group near a checkpoint outside the town of Boyya.

The Pakistani military said a group led by two PTM activists and lawmakers -- Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir -- "assaulted" the checkpoint.

However, videos of the May 26 protests posted on social media showed the demonstrators were unarmed when soldiers opened fire on them. Wazir was later arrested.

The protests were held at night because of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when people fast from dawn to dusk.

The Pakistani military said a group led by two PTM activists and lawmakers -- Ali Wazir (left) and Mohsin Dawar -- "assaulted" the checkpoint. (file photo)
The Pakistani military said a group led by two PTM activists and lawmakers -- Ali Wazir (left) and Mohsin Dawar -- "assaulted" the checkpoint. (file photo)

The army has allegedly barred Pakistani television channels from covering the rallies, which were nevertheless livestreamed and shown on social media.

The PTM emerged last year after an ethnic Pashtun was killed by a rogue police officer in the port city of Karachi.

With reporting by dpa and Dawn
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG