Thousands In Georgia Protest Alleged Election Fraud

Several thousand Georgians have protested against the election of the ruling party-backed candidate Salome Zurabishvili to the presidency, claiming fraud.

Holding Georgian and EU flags, protesters gathered on December 2 in front of the parliament building in the center of the Georgian capital Tbilisi, calling for early parliamentary elections and a new election law.

Zurabishvili, who had the backing of the ruling Georgian Dream party, won 59.5 percent of the vote in last week’s runoff, while opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze had 40.5 percent, according to the Central Election Commission.

Vashadze -- the candidate of opposition groups led by the United National Movement, which was founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili -- had rejected the results and called for peaceful protest in Tbilisi on December 2. He had also called for snap parliamentary elections.

International monitors said that the election was “competitive” but the ruling party-backed candidate “enjoyed an undue advantage.”

With reporting by AFP