Three Afghan Coal Miners Killed In Pakistan

Three miners were killed after a gas explosion in a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan.

The explosion occurred on December 27 in the Chamalang coal mine in the district of Duki in Balochistan Province.

Local officials said the miners had suffered severe burns and their bodies were recovered after an hours-long search by rescuers.

The three miners were identified as Mohammad Baseer, Mohammad Dawood, and Rahmatullah.

The three men were Afghan nationals.

The incident is just the latest fatal coal mining accident in Pakistan.

In September, nine coal miners were killed and four others injured when the roof of a mine collapsed in northwestern Pakistan.

In August, at least 18 miners were killed after a blast at a mine near the southwestern city of Quetta.

Pakistan has suffered many coal-mine disasters, a situation that critics have blamed on poor safety standards.

The Pakistan Central Mines Labor Federation has said that an average of 200 miners a year die in accidents.

Based on reporting by Dawn and The Nation