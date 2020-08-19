Three Killed, 16 Wounded In This Week's Rocket Attacks In Kabul

KABUL -- A rocket salvo that hit residential and diplomatic areas in the Afghan capital on August 18 killed three people and wounded 16 others, the Interior Ministry says.

Officials said a total of 14 rockets were fired into central Kabul as Afghanistan marked the 101st anniversary of its independence.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said on August 19 that those killed in the strikes included two government employees.

He did not specify who the employees were, but the AFP news agency quoted two officials as saying they were members of President Ashraf Ghani's guard of honor.

Another six honor guard members were reportedly wounded when one of the missiles landed in the presidential palace compound.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place as the United States is withdrawing troops while trying to usher in peace talks between the Taliban and the Western-backed government in Kabul to end nearly 19 years of war.

Also on August 19, police said two sticky bombs targeted government employees in Kabul, killing two people and wounding two others.

One of the bombs was attached to a police vehicle while the other was attached to a car belonging to the Education Ministry, according to Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said he was not aware of the attacks.

With reporting by AFP and AP