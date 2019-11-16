Accessibility links

Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Restive Balochistan Province

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed and five others injured in a bombing in southwestern Pakistan late on November 15.

A local spokesman for the Interior Ministry in Balochistan Province told reporters on November 16 that a remote-controlled bomb had been planted in a motorcycle parked in the town of Kuchlak, a suburb of the provincial capital, Quetta.

The spokesman, Zia Lango, said the bomb was detonated when a military vehicle transporting the soldiers -- members of the paramilitary Frontier Corps of Pakistan -- approached the motorcycle.

Police estimated 8 kilograms of explosives had been used in the bomb.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan Province, which borders Afghanistan, has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources.

