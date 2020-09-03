Three Soldiers Killed In Roadside Bombing In Northwestern Pakistan

A Pakistani official says a roadside explosion in the northwestern South Waziristan tribal district has left three soldiers dead and another wounded.

District police officer Shaukat Ali told RFE/RL that the soldiers were on a routine patrol on September 2 when the explosion hit the vehicle they were traveling in.

Ali said four soldiers were initially injured but three of the them later died in hospital, including a lieutenant.

The fourth wounded soldier was in critical condition, according to the police officer.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

On August 31, four soldiers were killed and another four wounded in an ambush in the Ladha area of South Waziristan.

That attack was claimed by the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban.

South Waziristan, located near the Afghan border, had served as a militant base until recent years until Pakistan said operations there had cleared the area of the Taliban and other militant groups.