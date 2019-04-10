Three U.S. Marines Killed, Afghan Contractor Wounded In Taliban Attack

The NATO-led mission in Afghanistan has revised the death toll from a Taliban attack near the main U.S. base in the country, saying that three American service members were killed but not a contractor who was initially reported among the dead.



The Resolute Support mission on April 9 issued a statement "to clarify initial reporting" about the roadside bombing of an American convoy near the Bagram Air Base the previous day.



"The contractor, an Afghan citizen, was initially treated along with other injured civilians, later identified as a contractor and treated” at Bagram Air Base, the statement said.



The Pentagon said that all three U.S. service members killed were Marines.



Three other U.S. service members were wounded in the attack in the Bagram district of the northern Parwan Province.



Local Afghan officials said at least five Afghan civilians were also wounded in the explosion.



The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.



The latest U.S. fatalities brings the number of American service member deaths in Afghanistan to seven so far this year.

With reporting by AP