Three U.S. Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan, Deaths Under Investigation

Three U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province, the Pentagon said on June 12.

The three -- Army Sergeant Eric M. Houck, 25, Sergeant William M. Bays, 29, and Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar, the Pentagon said in a statement. Their deaths are under investigation, the statement said, without giving further details. All were part of the 101st Airborne Division, based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer acknowledged the deaths during his regular press briefing June 12.

"I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the three service members that were killed this weekend in Afghanistan. The incident is currently under investigation, but our thoughts and our prayers are with the families of these American heroes who've lost their lives in this tragic event," Spicer told reporters.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

