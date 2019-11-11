Top Pakistani Officials Visit Kabul In Effort To Normalize Ties

A high-level Pakistani delegation has traveled to Afghanistan’s capital to discuss efforts to normalize relations between Islamabad and Kabul, an Afghan official says.



Afghan national-security adviser Hamdullah Mohib met with the head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, General Faiz Hameed, and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood, Mohib’s spokesman Kaber Haqmal said on November 11.



The two neighboring nations have an uneasy relationship.



Kabul has long blamed Islamabad for supporting the Taliban in the country's protracted war -- a charge Pakistani officials reject



Last month, Afghanistan shut down its consulate in Peshawar over a dispute regarding ownership of a market in the northwestern Pakistani city.

And in late October, Afghan and Pakistani security forces clashed along the countries' disputed border, leaving several people dead.

