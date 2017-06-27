Trump Brands Pakistani Militant 'Terrorist' As Greets Indian Leader Modi

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration branded a top militant from Pakistan as a "global terrorist" as he welcomed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House for their first meeting on June 26.

Trump said India has agreed to partner with the United States in the fight against "radical Islamic terrorism" and he thanked Modi for purchasing some $2.4 billion worth of unarmed drones and military aircraft.

Hours before Modi's arrival, the State Department imposed sanctions on Syed Salahuddin, also known as Mohammed Yusuf Shah, the Pakistan-based leader of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the main rebel group that fights against Indian control in the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

It was a diplomatic victory for India, which has been battling a decades-long insurgency in the divided region claimed in full by both Pakistan and India.

Speaking in the Rose Garden after their talks, Trump said: "Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism, and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organizations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism."

Modi stressed the importance of "doing away" with terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens. India frequently accuses Pakistan of harboring terrorists who launch attacks on Indian soil.

Ahead of his talks with Trump, Modi met with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as he eyes the purchase of more military equipment.

The Trump administration is for the first time selling to India the same sophisticated defense technology previously provided only to the closest U.S. allies, including the Predator-like drones, which India has said it will use for surveillance over the Indian Ocean, where China's navy has an increasing presence.

The White House has maintained that the drone sales pose no threat to Pakistan.

It was not clear whether the terrorist designation of Salahuddin signals a tougher U.S. policy toward Pakistan. In reviewing its strategy on Afghanitan, the administration has been reported to be considering taking a harder stand against Pakistan for harboring militants on its territory.

India has accused Pakistan-based militants of launching major terrorist attacks in Mumbai and elsewhere in recent years.

While the leaders of the world's two largest democracies touted their common interests during the White House visit, Trump's "America First" policies of economic nationalism also have brought to the fore some sharp differences with India.

Trump has decried India's large trade surplus with the United States, and he accused India of seeking to profit from the Paris climate agreement when he announced he was withdrawing from the accord this month. That prompted sharp denials from New Delhi.

Trump's proposed overhaul of a U.S. visa program used by thousands of Indian software engineers to work in the United States also has caused concern in New Delhi.

With reporting by AP and AFP