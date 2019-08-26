Trump: India, Pakistan Can Handle Kashmir Dispute Alone

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that India and Pakistan could handle their dispute over Kashmir on their own but that he was there should they need him to mediate.



Trump discussed the matter with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26 on the sidelines of a summit of Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations in France.



He said that he's available to help mediate, but Modi told him that he has the situation "under control."



Speaking alongside Trump, Modi said the Kashmir issue was a bilateral one between New Delhi and Islamabad.



Tensions between India and Pakistan has escalated since New Delhi revoked the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir earlier this month.



The disputed Himalayan region is split between the nuclear neighbors but claimed by both countries in its entirety.



India has long refused outside attempts to resolve the conflict while Pakistan has sought international help.



Two out of the three wars Pakistan and India have fought since gaining independence from Britain in 1947 were over control of Kashmir.





Based on reporting by AP and Reuters