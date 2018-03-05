Trump Considering Trip To Israel For Embassy Move

President Donald Trump has said he is considering travelling to Israel for the planned opening in May of a new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

"We’ll be talking about that," Trump said at the White House at the start of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We are looking at coming. If I can I will."

Netanyahu told Trump his decision to move the embassy "will be remembered by our people throughout the ages."

Trump angered the Arab world as well as allies and adversaries elsewhere when he announced last year that the United States was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state.

Israel has annexed East Jerusalem and declared the entire city as its capital, a move not recognized by the international community.

Based on reporting by dpa, AP, and Reuters