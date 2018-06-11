U.S., North Korean Officials Make Final Preparations For Trump-Kim Summit

U.S. and North Korean officials meet in Singapore on June 11 to make final preparations for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, who has taken the lead on policy negotiations with the North, was to meet with a North Korean delegation.

Trump and Kim are in Singapore, preparing for the meeting on the resort island of Sentosa, which will be the first time a sitting U.S. president will meet with a North Korean leader.

Discussions between Trump and Kim will focus on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Trump has said the summit is a "one-time" chance for North Korea, adding "but I feel really confident."

Trump said he would know "within a minute" if Kim was serious about giving up his nuclear weapons.

Trump's delegation includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

This will be only the second known overseas trip for Kim since he became the reclusive country’s leader in 2011. He traveled on an Ilyushin-62M for his May trip to China.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters