Trump Chooses State Department Envoy O'Brien As New National Security Adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has chosen Robert O'Brien to replace John Bolton as White House national-security adviser.



"I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!" Trump said in a tweet on September 18 in announcing the appointment. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1174312984522309633



O'Brien is currently a presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the U.S. Department of State.



Trump has been searching for a new national-security adviser since he fired Bolton on September 10 saying they "disagreed strongly" on many issues.



Bolton, who was Trump's third national-security adviser since he was inaugurated in January 2017, has said that he offered to resign the evening before the president sacked him.