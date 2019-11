President Donald Trump has made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the war-torn country since he became president.

The Air Force One presidential plane on November 28 touched down at Bagram Airfield, north of Kabul, after an overnight flight from Washington.

Trump, who was accompanied by U.S. national-security adviser Robert O'Brien, met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani U.S. troops.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP