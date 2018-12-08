Trump Set To Name New Chairman Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to reveal his choice to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, most likely during the annual Army-Navy football game on December 8.

Media outlets quoting U.S. officials on December 7 said Trump will name General Mark Milley, who has served as chief of the Army the past three years.

Milley, if confirmed, would succeed Marine General Joseph Dunford, who is expected to leave the post in October 2019.

Milley, 60, a graduate of Princeton University, has served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Joint Chiefs of Staffs consists of the heads of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and National Guard.

Trump hinted at the move, saying he had an announcement prepared for the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia.

"I can give you a little hint: It will have to do with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and succession," he added.

The football game pitting cadets from the Naval Academy against their Army counterparts from West Point is often attended by U.S. presidents.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP