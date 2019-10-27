Trump Plans 'Major Statement' Amid Reports Of Raid On IS Leader Baghdadi

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a "major statement" on October 27, the White House says, amid multiple reports that the U.S. military conducted a raid on Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's location.



White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said the announcement would be made from the White House at 9 a.m. local time but gave no further details.



Just prior to Gidley’s remarks, Trump wrote on Twitter: “Something very big has just happened!"



Multiple news outlets, including CNN, Newsweek, and Reuters, reported that the U.S. military had conducted a raid in northern Syria on the suspected location of the extremist leader.



There was no confirmation if that mission would be the subject of Trump's statement. CNN quoted an administration official as saying the statement would be related to foreign policy.



Newsweek quoted an unnamed U.S. Army official as saying Baghdadi had been killed in the raid.



Reuters quoted a U.S. Army official as saying the raid took place in Syria's northwestern Idlib Province and was conducted by Special Operations forces after receiving actionable intelligence.



There have been reports of Baghdadi's death in the past that proved to be untrue.



In February 2018, several U.S. officials said Baghdadi had been wounded in a May 2017 air strike and gave up control of the extremist group for five months while he recovered from his injuries.



U.S. and Iraqi officials have said they believe Baghdadi was living in Syria near the Iraqi border.



Baghdadi, who is originally from Iraq, has been dubbed the "most wanted man on the planet," with the United States offering a $25 million reward for his capture. He had four children with his first wife and a son with his second wife.



In April, he appeared in a video for the first time in five years.



The video -- released by the IS media outlet Al-Furqan -- showed Baghdadi appearing with an unkempt, bushy gray and red beard while sitting on the floor against a wall. He was wearing a black robe with a light vest and had a machine gun near his right arm.



Baghdadi -- speaking slowly and often pausing -- said the IS group would gain revenge for the killing and imprisonment of its fighters.



Prior to that, Baghdadi, believed to be 47 years old, last appeared in a video while delivering a sermon at the Al-Nuri Mosque in 2014 in the Iraqi city of Mosul, which had been taken by IS forces when they swept over large swathes of Iraq and Syria. It was during that speech that he declared the establishment of an Islamic caliphate.



IS has since been driven from nearly all of its territory in Iraq and Syria. However, Western officials have expressed concerns that many of the thousands of IS prisoners being held by U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish forces could flee in the chaos amid a Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria.

