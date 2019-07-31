Trump To Make Second Trip To Poland, Observe WWII Commemoration

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Poland on a three-day trip starting on August 31 to take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of World War II.



Trump told reporters at the White House on July 30 that he "looks forward" to the trip while aides to Poland's president confirmed the dates.



Krzysztof Szczerski, who heads Polish President Andrzej Duda's office, said Trump will arrive in Warsaw on August 31.



The following day, the U.S. president will participate in events to commemorate 80 years since Nazi German troops invaded Poland on September 1, 1939.



About 6 million Polish citizens were killed in the war, half of them Jewish, AP reported.



Another Polish presidential aide, Wojciech Kolarski, said Trump will give a speech during the ceremonies.



This will be Trump’s second trip to Poland as president, having visited the European Union and NATO-member country in July 2017.



The United States has promised to have more soldiers based in Poland.



An additional 1,000 U.S. troops will join an existing contingent of 4,000 soldiers that are based in Poland for added security, Washington recently decided.



Poland has been wary of Russia’s increased military activity in the greater region.

Warsaw is also planning to buy U.S. F-35 fighter jets and it is purchasing liquefied gas from the United States to reduce energy dependence on Moscow.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters