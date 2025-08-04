Accessibility links

Tsunami Damages Russian Nuclear Submarine Base

The Kazan, a Russian Yasen-class nuclear submarine, arrives at its base in Murmansk region (file photo)
The Kazan, a Russian Yasen-class nuclear submarine, arrives at its base in Murmansk region (file photo)

A tsunami triggered by an undersea earthquake off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30 appears to have damaged the Rybachiy naval base -- Russia's main base for nuclear submarines in the Pacific.

Map: Tsunami Damages Russia's Rybachiy Naval Base

Satellite imagery showed that one of the base's floating piers had been damaged. The 8.8-magnitude earthquake occurred just 140 kilometers from the base.

Satellite Photos Reveal Damage To Russian Submarine Base After Tsunami
Satellite Photos Reveal Damage To Russian Submarine Base After Tsunami

Two of Russia's Yasen-class nuclear-powered attack submarines were seen docked at the base prior to the tsunami.

Dr. Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at the UK-based Royal United Services Institute, told The Telegraph that a surface ship, not a submarine, was docked at the damaged pier, and there was no evidence of damage besides that to the pier.

The quake is the strongest seismic event in the region since 1952, according to Russia’s Geophysical Service of the Academy of Sciences.

The earthquake highlights Kamchatka’s location in one of the world’s most active seismic zones -- the Pacific Ring of Fire -- where tectonic movements frequently generate powerful earthquakes and volcanic activity.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

