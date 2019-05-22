Turkey Preparing For U.S. Sanctions Over Russian Missile Deal

Turkey's defense minister said Ankara was preparing for potential U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, but also spoke of what he called a growing "rapprochement" with Washington over the issue.



The United States has demanded that Ankara call off the deal to purchase the Russian system, and NATO allies have also expressed concerns about the potential threat to U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets.



Washington has warned Ankara that it could invoke the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and impose financial penalties should Turkey go ahead with the deal.



Speaking to reporters late on May 21, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that during recent talks with Washington, Ankara had seen a "general easing and rapprochement" on the issue.



But he said Turkey was "making preparations" and "considering all options" against possible U.S. sanctions over the purchase.



Akar also said Turkish military personnel were receiving training to operate the S-400 missile defense system.



Washington has said it could withdraw an offer to sell Ankara the U.S. equivalent -- the Patriot anti-missile system -- and warned that Turkey risks being ejected from the F-35 fighter-jet program.



Turkey is a member of the consortium involved in the production of the jet and a buyer.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP