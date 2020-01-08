Two Afghan Pilots Killed In Military Helicopter Crash

KABUL -- Two Afghan Air Force pilots have been killed after their helicopter crashed in the western province of Farah, the Defense Ministry says.

The helicopter and its crew were delivering supplies to Afghan security forces when it crashed early on January 8 due to a technical fault, the ministry said in a statement.

In a separate incident, the Defense Ministry said a helicopter made an emergency landing in the eastern province of Paktia, also as a result of a technical fault.

The ministry said nobody was hurt in the incident, but Reuters news agency quoted a local police spokesman as saying that 10 people, including himself, were injured.

With reporting by Reuters