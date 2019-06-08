Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Another Attack In Waziristan

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three others wounded on June 8 in a roadside bomb blast, the latest attack in recent weeks in the restive North Waziristan region.

The soldiers were patrolling in the Boya Degan district when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device, the Pakistani military said.

Earlier, the Pakistani military said in a statement that four military officers were also killed and four others injured in a similar incident in the Data Khail area of North Waziristan on June 7.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the June 7 attack in an e-mail sent to RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal on June 8.

In a separate incident on June 7, a Pakistani soldier was shot dead in the Garium area of North Waziristan tribal district by unknown gunmen.

Pakistani forces have conducted a series of operations against militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, in North Waziristan over recent years, although officials now say the area has largely been pacified.

Problems have continued, however, and security officials said at least 10 soldiers have been killed and 35 wounded over the past month in the Khar Qamar area.

With reporting by Reuters