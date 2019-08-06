Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Roadside Explosion

At least two soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Pakistan’s Bajaur tribal district on August 5, local officials say.



The bomb exploded near a military vehicle, killing an officer and a soldier.



A statement from the deputy commissioner’s office in Bajaur says four more soldiers were wounded in the attack.



Meanwhile, the Pakistani Taliban, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed responsibility for the incident.

In an Urdu language statement circulated to local media, the Taliban said the explosive device was remotely detonated.



On July 27, six soldiers were killed in an attack by the Taliban in the North Waziristan tribal district.

The same day, the military announced the killing of four more soldiers in a separate attack in the Turbat area of the country’s Balochistan Province.