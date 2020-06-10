Two Pakistani Troops Killed In North Waziristan Bomb Attack

A roadside bomb targeting a vehicle carrying troops has exploded in northwestern Pakistan, killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the military says.



The Pakistani army said in a statement on June 10 that the attack occurred near the town of Miran Shah, the main urban center in the North Waziristan tribal district that borders Afghanistan.



No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place as the troops were on patrol.



North Waziristan served as a stronghold for local and foreign militants until 2014, when Pakistan’s army launched a massive military operation to clear the region of combatants.



Despite the army’s claims of success, the region has continued to be the scene of violent attacks, targeted killings, and roadside bombs.



On May 24, officials said three people, including two government officials, were killed in an attack in the town of Mir Ali.