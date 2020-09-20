Accessibility links

Pakistan

Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed Near Afghan Border

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in the northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan on September 20,according to a statement issued by the country's military.

The soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement.

The ISPR said that the security forces had launched an "intelligence-based operation" against suspected militants in the North Waziristan tribal district.

North Waziristan was once the hideout of militants connected to Al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

The Pakistani military has pushed Islamist militants back from their mountain hideouts near the Afghan border in a series of offensives since 2014.

Islamist militants have once again started regrouping in the region from their suspected in Afghanistan, and a spike in attacks on security forces has been witnessed in recent months.

In a separate operation, four suspected militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Awaran district of the southwestern Balochistan Province, the ISPR said on September 19.

With reporting by dpa

