Two Pakistani Soldiers Reported Killed In Northwestern Tribal Region

Two Pakistani soldiers have been killed in a rocket attack in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, officials say.

Security officials told RFE/RL that unidentified attackers fired two rockets at a security post near the town of Mir Ali on May 7.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

There has been an increase in attacks on Pakistani security forces in parts of North Waziristan over the past weeks.

Terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda, the Haqqani network of the Afghan Taliban, and Pakistani militants have all been active in the region during the past decade.

The Pakistani military managed to push militants out of their border-region strongholds through a series of offensives since 2014. But militants continue to stage surprise attacks there.