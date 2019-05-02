U.S. Attorney General Says He Will Not Appear Before Democratic-Led House Panel

The head of the U.S. Justice Department has informed the House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee that he will not attend a hearing on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, potentially setting up another angry battle between Democrats and the U.S. administration.



Attorney General William Barr, fresh from his testimony before the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1, said he would not agree to speak before the Democratic-led House panel on May 2 because of disagreement over the format.



Despite Barr’s announcement, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said he will still hold the hearing.

"I hope and expect the attorney general will think overnight and will be there as well," Nadler said.



Barr said he objected to the format of the hearing after Democrats decided to let staff attorneys conduct a round of questioning after lawmakers were done.



Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said the staff questioning is "unprecedented and unnecessary."



It is not clear if Nadler would subpoena Barr or if he would eventually appear after further negotiations on the terms of the session .



Barr was grilled by senators on May 1 as Republican lawmakers defended his actions and those of President Donald Trump, while Democrats sought to highlight what they said were discrepancies with Barr's characterization of Mueller's report.



Ahead of Barr's appearance, another congressional committee released a letter that Mueller wrote to Barr, in which Mueller complained that Barr’s four-page summary "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of his team’s conclusions.



Democrats have charged that Barr was protecting Trump after he assessed Mueller's report on his own and declared there wasn't enough evidence that Trump had committed obstruction of justice.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters