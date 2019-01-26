U.S. Envoy Hails 'Significant Progress' In Talks With Taliban

The U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan says progress had been made in six days of discussions with the Taliban in Qatar aimed at bringing an end to Afghanistan's 17-year conflict.

Zalmay Khalilzad said on Twitter on January 26 that no deal had been finalized with the militants, but he said further talks would resume shortly.

He also said that he was flying back to Afghanistan to discuss the talks.

"Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past. We have made significant progress on vital issues," Khalilzad said in a tweet.

"We have a number of issues left to work out," he said, while adding that "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and 'everything' must include an intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive ceasefire."

Khalilzad has held at least four meetings with Taliban representatives, but there has been no letup in the violence so far.

He has recently made visits to China, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan in an effort to bring the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators together.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters