U.S. Kosovo Envoy Says Balkan Economic Rise A 'High Policy Priority' For Trump

The U.S. ambassador to Kosovo has stressed Washington's commitment to the goal of "full, normal relations" between Serbia and its former region of Kosovo while encouraging compromise on both sides to turn "pledges into the reality."



In an interview with RFE/RL, Ambassador Philip Kosnett also said regional economic development in the Balkans was "a high policy priority of the Trump administration."



Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed an economic normalization deal at the White House this month that also calls for Belgrade to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and for mutual recognition by Israel and Kosovo.



It included road and rail openings but was far short of the internationally stated aim of recognition from Serbia of its former province at the heart of more than a decade of on-again, off-again talks mediated by the European Union.



"I think that it is difficult to set a timeline or a deadline for any of this," Kosnett said. "The goal of the U.S. is to encourage the process that will end in full, normal relations between the two countries."



But the deal marked the first tangible sign of cooperation between those two neighbors since the EU-sponsored talks broke down two years ago and a tariff war began over Belgrade's ongoing policy of trying to convince governments to withdraw their recognition of Kosovo.



"What we do on the economic track is meant to complement and encourage the steps that will be undertaken on the political track. But I can't tell you how long it will take until full political, political normalization between Kosovo and Serbia is reality."



He said U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Serbia-Kosovo peace talks, Richard Grenell, and other U.S. officials were "in very close contact with our EU colleagues."



Grenell was expected in Kosovo along with delegations from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the United States' development bank, and the U.S. Agency for International Development on September 21 as part of a swing through the Balkans.



In a tweet on September 20, Grenell said implementing the Washington agreement between Pristina and Belgrade was "a top priority for the Trump Administration."



"It is definitely not a rivalry, it is a partnership," Kosnett said of U.S. and EU efforts to further the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, which has refused to recognize Kosovar independence since Pristina declared sovereignty in 2008.



Kosnett cited the role of the U.S. EXIM Bank and said he hoped private-sector investment, including from Europe, would help spur the region's fortunes.



"When we talk about the economic development of Kosovo and Serbia, when we talk about strengthening economic cooperation in the region, of course there is a role in the EU in that, and it is something we talked to them about," Kosnett said. "What we want to do, though, is get away from focusing just on process, and rules, and protocol and focus on achievable actions."



He said the Trump administration, which is battling for reelection in November, was "doing a lot to actually bring about change" for Kosovo.



The economic pledges signed in Washington include greater rail and road links between Serbia and Kosovo, among other specific commitments.



"We want action, we want to turn these pledges into the reality, and the U.S. will be part of this process," Kosnett said.



But, he added, "It is fundamentally the responsibility of the government of Kosovo and Serbia to fulfill the pledges that they made in Washington."



He also said "it is impossible to get to a comprehensive agreement without compromise, by all parties."