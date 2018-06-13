U.S. Aims For 'Major North Korea Disarmament' By 2020

The United States hopes to see "major disarmament" by North Korea within the next 21/ 2 years, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Pompeo made the comment in South Korea on June 13, a day after a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

After their meeting, the two reached an agreement to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

But the document has been criticized for lacking details on when or how Pyongyang would give up its weapons.

Earlier on June 13, Trump tweeted that North Korea no longer poses a nuclear threat to the world.

Meanwhile, North Korea said Trump has agreed to a "step-by-step" denuclearization process, with each country taking simultaneous, reciprocal steps to ease tensions and establish peace between the longtime enemies.

Based on reporting by Reuters and the BBC

